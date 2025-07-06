Search
Interpretation of Constitution has to be pragmatic: CJI B R Gavai

PTI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Gavai said he recently received complaints about the rude behaviour of "some of the colleagues", and urged judges to protect the institution's reputation.

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has said the interpretation of law or the Constitution has to be "pragmatic" and in a way that suits the needs of society.

Speaking at a felicitation organised for him by the Bombay High Court here on Saturday, he also said he recently received complaints about the rude behaviour of "some of the colleagues", and urged judges to protect the institution's reputation.

Citing a past Supreme Court judgement, CJI Gavai said any law or the Constitution has to be interpreted in the context of "problems faced by the present generation."

"The interpretation has to be pragmatic. It has to be one that suits the needs of society," he added.

Judges are expected to work as per their conscience, the oath of office and law, but "should never be perturbed once the matter is decided," he said.

A judge should cut off his mind from the matter and forget what happens to it thereafter, he said.

Talking about the appointment of judges, the CJI asserted that "at no cost the independence of judiciary shall be compromised".

While making appointments either to the Supreme Court or high courts, the collegium ensures merit is maintained while there is diversity and inclusiveness, he said.

CJI Gavai complimented the Bombay High Court -- where he once practised as a lawyer and served as a judge -- for its work, and said he feels proud when people appreciate its judgements.

He also said that lately he has been "receiving a lot of complaints about the rude behaviour of some of the colleagues."

"Being a judge is not a 10 to 5 job, it's an opportunity to serve the society. It is an opportunity to serve the nation," he stressed, and urged the judges to be "true to their oath and commitment."

"Please do not do anything which brings disrepute to this august institution, whose reputation has been so laboriously built by the devotion and dedication of generations of lawyers and generations of judges," he said.

Speaking at another felicitation ceremony later on Saturday evening, the CJI said the Constitution works for every last citizen of the country, be it a judge, lawyer, an executive or a parliamentarian.

"Let us dedicate our lives to the eradication of all differences, let us give it ourselves to upholding constitutional values, let us give it ourselves towards the fulfilment of our constitutional promises," he added.

