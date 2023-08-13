BBMP launches internal probe into lab fire

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated an Internal Technical Enquiry (ITE), following an incident of fire outbreak that occurred on Friday at the Quality Control Laboratory and Office, officials said. The ongoing investigation is aimed at focusing on potential quality testing errors in the bitumen that may have triggered the fire. Fire broke out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

A fire broke out at the Quality Control Lab of the BBMP head office, located at Hudson Circle in Bengaluru, on Friday, that injured at least nine BBMP staff members.

An FIR in relation to the incident has been lodged at Halasuru Gate police station, based on a complaint filed by Chief Engineer K Prahlad, under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others due to negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have detained three individuals and are working to determine the exact cause of the blast that led to the fire.

Later, on Friday night, Deputy chief minister DK Shivkumar convened a meeting regarding the incident with officials, wherein, the decision to launch an internal probe was taken. Acting upon the instructions by Shivakumar, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath ordered the enquiry into the incident. A technical team consisting of BBMP personnel, police officials, and representatives from the energy department will conduct an independent investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the fire.

The investigation aims to examine the testing procedures and determine if there were any discrepancies in the use of Benzene solution, a critical element in bitumen, that may have contributed to the fire. Additionally, the inquiry will scrutinise how the benzene solution might have been improperly handled or disposed of, an official in the know of the development said.

A BBMP official stated that the investigation team will explore the possibility that Benzene might have evaporated into the air and after reacting with a spark could have lead to an explosion. Additionally, there are suspicions that incorrect quantities of Benzene solution or improper storage could have led to a potential blast or fire. “Properly storing Benzene in a sealed container is critical, as leaving the lid open could elevate the risk of fire. All these aspects are under investigation, as part of the ongoing probe,” the official elaborated.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Ravikumar demanding an inquiry into the fire incident, alleged that the fire may not have been accidental, as BBMP contractors had levelled corruption allegations against the Congress government. He claimed that someone might have intentionally set the fire to destroy documents at the BBMP head office. However, Jayaram Raipura, BBMP special commissioner (Finance), stated that no documents were damaged in the fire as the records room remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that all victims of the fire incident were in stable condition. “Everyone’s condition is stable. Although two people were initially in critical condition, they have now stabilised. We have experts on-site to assess the situation. We will delve into determining responsibility and fault, including any lapses in safety standards by BBMP, or other factors contributing to the fire. Whether the incident was accidental or due to negligence will be carefully investigated. Based on these findings, the government will proceed with necessary actions,” said the minister.

