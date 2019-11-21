e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

INX Media case: SC asks ED to respond to PC’s bail plea

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a petition filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media case.

A bench of justices P Bhanumati, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy also said the court shall take up the matter again on November 26 and in the meantime the ED shall file its affidavit in the case.

Chidambaram has approached the Supreme Court challenging a November 15 judgment by the Delhi high court denying him bail.

The 74-year-old Rajya Sabha member was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from his house on August 21 in the INX Media case for alleged corruption. After that, he was arrested by the ED on October 16 in a related money laundering case. He received bail in the CBI case from the Supreme Court on October 22.

CBI registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) govenrment.The ED subsequently lodged the money laundering case.

The November 15 order of the Delhi high court denying Chidambaram bail ran into a controversy after some media reports alleged a “cut and paste job” in the ruling by justice Suresh Kumar Kait who had mixed facts of two unrelated cases.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Chidambaram assailed the mixing-up of facts in the Rohit Tandon case with those in his own and refusing him (Chidambaram) bail . Tandon, a lawyer, has been arrested in separate money laundering cases and is out on bail.

Chidambaram’s petition asserts, “The patent non-application of mind in the Impugned Order is a distinct and separate ground for reversal of the impugned order and grant of bail. This is reflected in the clear insertion of facts relating to a distinct and different case of one Shri Rohit Tandon into the factual context of the case of the Petitioner i.e., mixing up the facts of the case titled Rohit Tandon v. Directorate of Enforcement, reported in (2018) 11 SCC 46 as if they were the facts of the Petitioner’s case.”

Taking suo motu (a Latin term meaning on its own motion) cognizance of the media reports , justice Kait on November 18 clarified that facts of the Rohit Tandon case were mentioned in its order denying bail to Chidambaram only as a reference, and that there was no “cut and paste job” in the ruling.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
BHU Muslim Sanskrit teacher row: Fresh protests in favour of Firoz Khan
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News