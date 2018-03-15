 INX Media case: SC protects Karti Chidambaram from arrest by ED till March 26 | india news | Hindustan Times
INX Media case: SC protects Karti Chidambaram from arrest by ED till March 26

The Supreme Court also transferred to itself the matter pending before Delhi high court in view of conflicting views by different high courts on ED’s power to arrest an accused.

india Updated: Mar 15, 2018 16:26 IST
Karti Chidambaram leaves Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on March 12. (Sushil Kumar / HT )

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till March 26 the interim relief granted by the Delhi High Court to Karti Chidambaram from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The apex court also transferred to itself the matter pending before the Delhi High Court keeping in view that several high courts have given conflicting views on interpretation of section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which relates to the ED’s power to arrest an accused.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it would hear the matter on March 26 and the top court would answer the question regarding the interpretation of section 19 of the PMLA.

The apex court’s order came hours after the high court extended Karti’s protection from arrest in the ED case from March 20 to March 22.

Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is in jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

