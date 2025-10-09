Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh on Thursday went to the official residence of senior bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, whose husband Y Puran Kumar, an IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead. IPS officer suicide: Saini meets bureaucrat wife at Chandigarh house to offer condolences

Shortly after arriving from his three-day trip to Japan, where he led a state government delegation, Saini paid a courtesy visit to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave in the national capital.

Immediately afterwards, Saini went to Amneet Kumar's residence in Sector 24 here to offer his condolences.

Amneet Kumar is a senior IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana government.

She was also part of the Japan delegation, when she heard the news of her husband's death and returned to India on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra, and a few other IAS officers accompanied Saini to Amneet's residence.

Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house.

In a note he left behind, Puran Kumar named "senior officers" and details "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the past few years, according to sources.

Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria.

Amneet P Kumar on Wednesday claimed in a police complaint that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

She requested an FIR against Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP Haryana, and another senior IPS officer, under Section 108 BNS, 2023 and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

Both officers could not be reached on the phone despite attempts.

Physical and electronic evidence, including the weapon Puran Kumar allegedly used to shoot himself, was seized by a team from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory , Chandigarh police said on Tuesday.

Sources said that Kumar left an eight-page typed and signed 'final note', which he titled "Continued blatant caste based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities by concerned senior officers of Haryana since August 2020 which is now unbearable."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.