Iran ends visa-free travel for Indian nationals

The Iranian government has ended visa-free travel for Indian nationals following several instances of Indian citizens being abducted or lured to Iran with false promises of employment. The move by the Iranian government is “intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements”. (Representative file photo)

The suspension of the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran will become effective from November 22, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

The Iranian government had implemented the visa waiver facility for citizens of more than 30 countries, including India, in February 2024 to boost tourism.

The external affairs ministry said there had been “several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries”. It did not give details of these incidents.

“These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the ministry said.

Also Read: Why has Iran suspended visa-free entry for Indian citizens? What MEA said

The move by the Iranian government is “intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements”, the ministry said.

From November 22, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will have to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran.

“All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran,” the ministry said.