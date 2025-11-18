Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Iran ends visa-free travel for Indian nationals

ByRezaul H Laskar
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:07 am IST

The Iranian government had implemented the visa waiver facility for citizens of more than 30 countries, including India, in February 2024 to boost tourism

The Iranian government has ended visa-free travel for Indian nationals following several instances of Indian citizens being abducted or lured to Iran with false promises of employment.

The move by the Iranian government is “intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements”. (Representative file photo)
The move by the Iranian government is “intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements”. (Representative file photo)

The suspension of the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran will become effective from November 22, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

The Iranian government had implemented the visa waiver facility for citizens of more than 30 countries, including India, in February 2024 to boost tourism.

The external affairs ministry said there had been “several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries”. It did not give details of these incidents.

“These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom,” the ministry said.

Also Read: Why has Iran suspended visa-free entry for Indian citizens? What MEA said

The move by the Iranian government is “intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements”, the ministry said.

From November 22, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will have to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran.

“All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran,” the ministry said.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Iran ends visa-free travel for Indian nationals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On