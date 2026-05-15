Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue work on Chabahar port: ‘Golden gateway to Central Asia’

Iran has urged India to continue its cooperation in the Chabahar port despite sanctions by the United States, calling it a “golden gateway” to Central Asia.

Araghchi thanked the Government of India and external affairs minister S Jaishankar for the “warm hospitality extended” to him.(@DrSJaishankar)

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, while speaking in Delhi, said that the port is “one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India,” PTI news agency reported. This comes even as America's sanctions waiver for India “to wind down operations” in the port expired on April 26.

However, Araghchi highlighted and said Iran was glad for the “important role” that India had played in the development of the port. He further expressed hope that India would “continue their work at Chabahar Port so that it can be fully developed in the service of the interests of India and other countries in the region.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Iranian foreign minister said the port would serve as a “golden gateway for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe through this transit route, and also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean.” What is the present situation of the Chabahar port project? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian foreign minister said the port would serve as a “golden gateway for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe through this transit route, and also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean.” What is the present situation of the Chabahar port project? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India in its Union Budget for 2026-27 had not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in Iran. Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also spoke about the strategic importance for the port. “India is very keen to work on this. It largely depends on India how it takes it forward,” he said, according to ANI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India in its Union Budget for 2026-27 had not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in Iran. Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also spoke about the strategic importance for the port. “India is very keen to work on this. It largely depends on India how it takes it forward,” he said, according to ANI news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the US sanctions waiver expired, the ministry of external affairs had stated that the issue was “under discussion” with both Iran and US. “This issue is under discussion with both Iran and the United States. Obviously, the current conflict is also a complicating factor. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the US sanctions waiver expired, the ministry of external affairs had stated that the issue was “under discussion” with both Iran and US. “This issue is under discussion with both Iran and the United States. Obviously, the current conflict is also a complicating factor. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last month. {{/usCountry}}

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After the non-allocation of funds this year, strategic expert Brahma Chellaney said the move might be “a tactical freeze rather than a strategic retreat.” “Chabahar Port is India’s only viable route to Afghanistan and Central Asia that bypasses Pakistan. An Indian exit would almost certainly leave a vacuum for China to fill,” Chellaney had said in a post on X.

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India had, over the past few years, been makingan annual outlay of ₹100 crore to the project in the Sistan-Balochistan province on Iran's southern coast, being a major partner in the development of the port. New Delhi has not yet pulled out of the project. The 2024 10-year deal to operate the port is a strategic, though constrained, investment for India.

‘India can play greater role in region to help diplomacy’: Araghchi

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Araghchi said that the Chabahar port was a “strategic” one for both India and Iran. He further highlighted New Delhi's “good reputation”, saying India can play a “greater role” in the region to help diplomatic efforts, promote peace and strengthen security.

“India is a friend to almost all countries in the Persian Gulf, both in the north and the south of the Gulf. So, we appreciate any positive and constructive role played by India in this region,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He further thanked the Government of India and external affairs minister S Jaishankar for the “warm hospitality extended” to him and the Iranian delegation, which was in India for the BRICS foreign ministers' summit.

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