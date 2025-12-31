Iran willing to expand cooperation with India on counterterrorism, says envoy Mohammad Fathali

Iran is willing to expand cooperation with India on counter-terrorism and regional instability, Mohammad Fathali, the country’s newly appointed ambassador to India, said on Tuesday. He added that there was scope to share experience in dealing with extremist violence, while fully respecting each other’s independent policies and national interests. President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of Iran Mohammad Fathali, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(@rashtrapatibhvn)

In an interview with news agency PTI, the ambassador said there was strong potential to work together on new initiatives in emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic and scientific collaboration, and cultural outreach.

India-Iran can expand cooperation against terrorism, says Fathali

Referring to India’s steps against terrorism in May (Operation Sindoor) and Iran’s own difficulties linked to regional tensions, he said, “Terrorism and regional instability are areas where Iran and India can expand cooperation, with full respect for each other’s independent policies and national interests.”

“Iran has long been a victim of terrorism and has paid a heavy price in confronting extremist violence. In this fight, we have lost many of our best commanders and soldiers, which reflects the seriousness of our commitment to countering terrorism,” he said.

Fathali added that Iran has built expertise in counter-terrorism and is ready to share this knowledge with “friendly partners”.

Mohammad Fathali’s priority as ambassador

Fathali, who succeeded Dr Iraj Elahi as ambassador, said his focus would be on carrying forward the work done by his predecessor, while also starting new efforts in emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic and scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

“My priority will be to ensure continuity and further build on these valuable achievements. Strengthening regular political dialogue, expanding economic and cultural cooperation, and enhancing engagement between the private sectors of the two countries will remain key areas of focus,” the ambassador told PTI Videos.

He also pointed to challenges such as unilateral sanctions, banking limits, lack of awareness among private players, and logistical constraints.

“I believe these challenges can be addressed through sustainable financial arrangements, streamlined trade procedures, and stronger direct engagement between business communities in both countries,” he said.

India-Iran trade

Trade between India and Iran continues to remain far below earlier levels, mainly due to US sanctions on Iran. In 2024, overall trade was about USD 2.3 billion, including exports worth USD 1.25 billion from India and imports of USD 1.06 billion from Iran.

This was an 87 per cent fall from the peak of around USD 17 billion in 2018-19, when crude oil formed the bulk of imports. India stopped importing crude oil from Iran in May 2019 after US waivers ended.

The ambassador also spoke about the strategic value of the Chabahar Port project, calling it a major pillar of regional connectivity that gives India access to Afghanistan, Central Asia and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

“By reducing transit time and costs, this connectivity framework can strengthen regional supply chains and enhance trade resilience for all participating countries,” he said.

With inputs from agencies