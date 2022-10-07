Home / India News / Iranian dhow carrying 200 kg heroin seized off Kochi coast

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST

An NCB official said six occupants of the dhow were arrested and four of them were from Iran and identity of two was not yet established. He said the seized boat was towed to Kochi coast on Thursday and occupants were questioned for more details and the operation was based on a tip off from international agencies.

ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

An NCB official said six occupants of the dhow were arrested and four of them were from Iran and identity of two was not yet established. He said the seized boat was towed to Kochi coast on Thursday and occupants were questioned for more details and the operation was based on a tip off from international agencies.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband from Afghanistan is being brought to India by international drug cartels and seized substances were worth more than 1,300 crore in drug market. Recently, Indian enforcement agencies were able to bust a drug trafficking ring off the Indian coast in Arabian Sea.

In May, a joint team of NCB and DRI seized 218 kg heroin off Lakshadweep coast. Navy and other agencies have increased patrolling near Lakshadweep coast after intelligence reports that cartels were eyeing the serene coast in a big way, the officer quoted above said.

Last week, the DRI had seized 198 kg crystal methamphetamine and 9 kg cocaine worth 1,476 crore in international market smuggled from South Africa concealing in imported boxes of oranges from a warehouse in Navi Mumbai. Crystal methamphetamine is a synthetic drug considered to be highly addictive and rare in drugs market and a Kerala-based fruit importer was held in connection with the case.

