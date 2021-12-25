Home / India News / IRCTC's third Rampath Yatra Express to be flagged off today
IRCTC's third Rampath Yatra Express to be flagged off today

The special train will begin its run from Sabarmati Junction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The journey will end in the temple town of Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.
The IRCTC launched the Rampath Yatra Express special train to promote pilgrimage tourism in India (ANI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021
New Delhi

IRCTC's third Rampath Yatra Express train will begin its run on Saturday, connecting Gujarat's Ahmedabad with the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, via Madhya Pradesh. The journey will commence from Sabarmati Junction railway station in Ahmedabad and conclude in Ayodhya on Sunday, via Ratlam and Ujjain in the central state.

According to Krishna Kumar, regional manager of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train has 640 seats, with 320 each in AC-3 tier and sleeper class coaches. 

Detailing the journey further, Kumar added, “The overall journey will take seven night and eight days. IRCTC will make all the arrangements for food, accommodation of passengers etc. For this, 12,600 will be charged for AC-3 tier and 7560 for sleeper coaches via online booking. From December 27, devotees will be taken by road to Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot.”

Like Ayodhya, the four places are associated with Lord Ram. These, too, are in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, meanwhile, further informed that both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are not mandatory for the travel, though he said that necessary medical arrangements, including isolation wards, have been made in the train itself.

The first Rampath Yatra Express was flagged off in February this year, from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The second, from Maharashtra's Pune, was flagged off on November 27. Both trains connected the respective cities with Ayodhya.

IRCTC launched the Rampath Yatra Express after the success of the Ramayana Express. The initiative aims to promote pilgrimage tourism.

 

 

