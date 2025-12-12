‘Irreparable loss’: Politicians across party lines mourn Shivraj Patil

India united in grief on Thursday as news broke of the passing of Shivraj Patil, one of the country’s most seasoned political leaders whose career spanned several decades and some of the nation’s highest constitutional offices. Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting the wide respect he commanded as a statesman, parliamentarian, and public servant. Shivraj Patil, a former Union Home Minister, was known for his long and notable public life spanning major responsibilities in Parliament, the Union cabinet, and various state legislatures.

President Droupadi Murmu was among the first to issue a heartfelt tribute, describing Patil as a “prominent public figure” whose long public life saw him serve as Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and a longstanding Member of Parliament. She extended her condolences to his family, admirers, and supporters, noting the void left by his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss, recalling Patil’s extensive experience as an MLA, MP, Union Minister, and Speaker of both the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha. “Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji…He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society. I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

From the opposition benches, messages carried a similar tone of reverence. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the news “extremely heartbreaking” and described Patil’s death as an “irreparable loss” for the Congress party. Gandhi emphasised Patil’s lifelong commitment to public service and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and supporters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who shared a long association with Patil, hailed him as a “statesman of great dignity” who upheld India’s democratic institutions with integrity and composure. “His demise is a profound loss for the Congress Party and for all who admired his integrity, composure and commitment to public service,” Kharge said, reminiscing about their close bond and years of working together.

Former Congress leader and long-time colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad remembered Patil not just as a fellow Union Minister but as a “family friend for over 45 years.” Azad described him as “honest, soft-spoken, and deeply dignified”, adding that the loss was “immense” for all who knew him.

Tributes also came from regional leadership. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed deep sorrow at the passing of a “dignified and seasoned public figure,” noting Patil’s lifelong devotion to serving people through various constitutional roles.

Patil, a former Union Home Minister, died at his residence in Latur at the age of 90. He been unwell for the past several days, and passed away at home earlier in the day.