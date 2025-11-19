Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release next tranche of PM Kisan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next tranche of PM Kisan, a cash-transfer programme for farmers, on November 19 in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, handing out nearly ₹18,000 crore to 90 million eligible cultivators, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday. **EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ‘Natural Farming Conclave’ organised at Surat, Gujarat, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_10_2022_000127B) (PTI)

Modi, who will make a day’s trip to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, will launch the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 in Coimbatore, from where he will digitally transfer the cash, an official statement said.

Modi is slated to first arrive in Andhra Pradesh, where he will visit and take part in the centenary celebrations at the shrine of spiritual guru Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

In Coimbatore, the PM will address over 50,000 farmers at a conclave to accelerate a push towards sustainable and natural farming practices. The event is being organized by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders’ Forum.

“The summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future,” the statement said.

Under PM Kisan, the Centre provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000 — one every four months. It was launched on February 24, 2019.

During the previous payout covering the April-July (FY26) period, 97.14 million farmers had received funds under the programme, according to official data. In the December-March 2024-25 period, 10.68 million people had been paid.

The beneficiaries countrywide eligible for the latest instalment — 21st — dropped by over seven million on the back of an intensified government drive to weed out recipients who don’t qualify for the cash.

Thousands of farmers’ accounts and their registration for cash transfers under the flagship PM-Kisan programme are being put on hold, as the government suspects they could be ineligible for the benefits even as the agriculture ministry has launched a drive to include the maximum number of qualifying cultivators under a so-called saturation drive, an official said.

A notice on the PM Kisan portal said the agriculture department had “identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines”, asking farmers to check their eligibility on the official website.

Identification of beneficiaries under the programme is the responsibility of state governments as per the scheme’s guidelines. Any land-owning farming household can enroll itself subject to exclusions, such as income ceilings, income-tax payees, government employees, elected representatives and anybody with a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more.