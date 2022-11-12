'Irresponsible...': What Trinamool said on minister's 'how does Prez look' quip

The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from Bengal minister Akhil Giri's controversial comment about president Droupadi Murmu, calling it 'irresponsible' and stressing that it 'does NOT represent' its views. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party said 'we are extremely proud of the President of India and hold her office in the highest regard'.

The statement - from party spokesperson Sakhet Gokhale - comes after a widely-shared 17-second clip of Giri commenting on Murmu's 'looks'.

"... we don't judge anyone by appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" he said.

This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial.



We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard. https://t.co/v571435Snv — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 12, 2022

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also tried to de-link party and comment, telling news agency PTI '... don't want to comment on stray remarks by individuals'.

"Party neither supports nor takes responsibility for such comments. Have immense respect for the President..." Ghosh told PTI.

The comment was made during a political rally in Bengal's Nandigram - the scene of an epic poll battle last year between Mamata Banerjee and former aide Suvendu Adhikari, whose jump to the BJP months before polls made headlines.

Adhikari beat Mamata Banerjee to win the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Giri's comment has been condemned by the BJP, with the saffron party's social media boss Amit Malviya leading the charge.

".... Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals, didn't support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse..."

"President Droupadi Murmu hails from tribal community. Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against country's president. These comments reflect anti-tribal mindset of TMC party," Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state unit chief, said.

The BJP has also claimed the comments were made in the presence of Shashi Panka, the women's welfare department minister of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

This was not the first time president Murmu has been the subject of shocking remarks; in July, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - the Congress state unit chief - called her 'rashtrapatni' and Udit Raj, accused her of 'sycophancy'.

Both later apologised.

