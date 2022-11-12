Home / India News / 'Irresponsible...': What Trinamool said on minister's 'how does Prez look' quip

india news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:53 PM IST

The BJP has slammed Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee over this row, saying she has 'always been anti-tribals' and that she did not support Murmu when she ran for the president's office.

Bengal minister Akhil Giri has drawn flak for comments about president Droupadi Murmu
ByHT News Desk

The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from Bengal minister Akhil Giri's controversial comment about president Droupadi Murmu, calling it 'irresponsible' and stressing that it 'does NOT represent' its views. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party said 'we are extremely proud of the President of India and hold her office in the highest regard'.

The statement - from party spokesperson Sakhet Gokhale - comes after a widely-shared 17-second clip of Giri commenting on Murmu's 'looks'.

"... we don't judge anyone by appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" he said.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh also tried to de-link party and comment, telling news agency PTI '... don't want to comment on stray remarks by individuals'.

"Party neither supports nor takes responsibility for such comments. Have immense respect for the President..." Ghosh told PTI.

The comment was made during a political rally in Bengal's Nandigram - the scene of an epic poll battle last year between Mamata Banerjee and former aide Suvendu Adhikari, whose jump to the BJP months before polls made headlines.

Adhikari beat Mamata Banerjee to win the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Giri's comment has been condemned by the BJP, with the saffron party's social media boss Amit Malviya leading the charge.

".... Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals, didn't support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse..."

"President Droupadi Murmu hails from tribal community. Akhil Giri made objectionable comments against country's president. These comments reflect anti-tribal mindset of TMC party," Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state unit chief, said.

The BJP has also claimed the comments were made in the presence of Shashi Panka, the women's welfare department minister of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

This was not the first time president Murmu has been the subject of shocking remarks; in July, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - the Congress state unit chief - called her 'rashtrapatni' and Udit Raj, accused her of 'sycophancy'.

Both later apologised.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mamata banerjee droupadi murmu west bengal bengal bjp trinamool congress× + 2 more

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
