Is it Pakistan border?: Bajrang Punia on police-farmers standoff at Shambhu

Congress leader Bajrang Punia questioned the use of tear gas on protesting farmers by police and asked why the border at Shambhu is being treated like a border with Pakistan. Patiala: All India Kisan Congress Working President Bajrang Punia with farmers at their protest site at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, on Saturday.(PTI)

The wrestler also attacked the Centre for its claim and asked if politicians are under the same conditions to protest in Delhi. Punia also urged the Centre to fulfil its promises to the protesting farmers.

“On one hand, the government is saying that we are not stopping the farmers, but on the other hand, they are using tear gas and other things. It is being treated as if it is the Pakistan border. When leaders go to Delhi to protest, do they get permission? Farmers only want MSP for their crops. We will always support the farmers. The government should fulfil its promises,” Punia told news agency ANI.

Farmers suspend march

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the suspension of their march for the day after a stiff standoff with police at the Shambhu border.

“Both the forums have decided to withdraw the 'Jattha' today. We are hearing that 17-18 people have been injured. We will hold a press conference after some time and inform you about further action,” said Pandher.

He also accused the police of “misleading” the public and asked how protesting farmers could be considered a security concern.

The Haryana Police is misleading the public. How can 100 people walking on foot be dangerous for the country? Why have you blocked the border for the last 10 months? Why have you harassed the people of your country?” Pandher asked.

Tense standoff

The 'Jatha' of 101 farmers marching to Delhi from the Shambhu border point of Haryana were stopped from entering the national capital by the police on Saturday afternoon. The farmers insisted on marching to Delhi despite the authorities insisting that they could not move forward without “permission” from the authorities at the Centre.

“SP Sahab, we want to march to Delhi peacefully; we request you not to block our protest; please give us the road. We should be allowed to move ahead. Our voice should not be suppressed by these iron and stone barriers. Don't suppress our voices,” a farmer leader requested police at the site.

