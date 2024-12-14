Punjab should procure all crops at MSP: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that all crops of farmers in Haryana are being procured at minimum support price (MSP) and the Punjab government should also come forward and announce that the produce of farmers in the AAP-ruled state will be purchased at MSP. Nayab Saini at a school event in Tepla village on Friday. (Nayab Saini/X)

Interacting with reporters here on the sidelines of a handicraft exhibition, Saini said the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past ten years for farmers’ benefit are “historic”.

He was asked a question about Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on fast-unto-death, and has also written an open letter to Prime Minister Modi in which he said that MSP to every farmer is like the fundamental right to live.

Saini said the AAP dispensation in Punjab and the states where Congress is in power should also take a decision to empower the farmers.

“Punjab government should also take a decision to procure crops of farmers at MSP. They should not have a problem in this. When farmers of Punjab are facing problem, Punjab government should come forward and announce that they will procure all crops of farmers at MSP,” Saini said.

“In Haryana, we are procuring all crops of farmers at MSP and the state government is taking every such step which empowers farmers,” he said.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Saini also trained his guns at the Congress, saying it has been rejected by the people of the country.The Congress “speaks lies” and people have realised this and they have been rejected in Maharashtra also, he said, referring to results of the assembly polls held recently.

“People have put their stamp of approval..in 2029 too under Narendra Modi’s leadership the BJP will form government for the fourth time,” the Haryana CM asserted.

Saini hits out at Kerjiwal

To another question, Saini hit out at AAP national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“In Punjab, they showed greener pastures to people at the time of polls, but they have not been able to fulfil,” he charged.

Further slamming Kejriwal, Saini said, “he went to jail for corruption. The AAP had come to power (in Delhi) saying they will give a transparent administration and claimed they were honest. But Kejriwal turned out to be more corrupt than even the Congress.” Again, he has started showing greener pastures to the people of Delhi. He talked about giving clean drinking water, he had talked about making Yamuna river clean. People have understood his tall claims. Now, people of Delhi are waiting for the election to oust the AAP from power,” he said.

‘One Nation, One Election’ bill will benefit the country: Saini

Saini on Friday said that ‘One Nation, One Election’ will bring significant benefits to the country, reduce the expenses and the pace of development will further progress.

“I congratulate the prime minister and his entire team for the approval they have given to the One Nation One Election (initiative). The common people will get the benefit of this,” he said.

Saini was in Ambala’s Saha and was speaking to media after the inauguration of the ground floor block of Vivekanand Bhawan at Nand Lal Geeta Vidya Mandir School in Tepla village.

During the school event, the chief minister also highlighted the importance of environmental conservation by planting saplings on the school premises. On this occasion, he announced a financial grant of ₹31 lakh for Nand Lal Geeta Vidya Mandir.

He said that the state government is committed to make education in the state qualitative, cultured and employment oriented. “Recognising the importance of new technologies in education, the state government has decided to introduce digital literacy subjects, including coding, data analysis, and digital security, in the higher secondary school curriculum as part of its manifesto,” he said.

“In addition, the government will establish Umeed Counseling services in every school, and career counseling will be made mandatory for all students from class 9 onward. According to the Sankalp Patra, the government also aims to maintain a teacher-student ratio of 1:30 in government schools. To support students, the government will provide an additional scholarship of ₹3,000 per year to each eligible student under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme,” he added.