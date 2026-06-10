Is RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency? What fact check reveals

PIB Fact Check on Wednesday debunked social media claims that RBI is planning to withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026. PIB Fact Check debunks claims of RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency (Screengrab/X/@PIBFactCheck)

In a post on X, the fact checking unit termed the claims as “false.” Quoting RBI, PIB clarified that there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

“According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026,” it said in its post.

The video posted by the fact-checking unit purportedly shows ₹100, ₹20, ₹50, and ₹10 currency notes, along with a Hindi caption and what appears to be a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background, claiming the same.

PIB said that the video was “digitally altered.”