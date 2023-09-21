News / India News / Is right to seek remission a fundamental right: SC during Bilkis hearing

Is right to seek remission a fundamental right: SC during Bilkis hearing

ByAbrahim Thomas, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The court completed hearing the convicts and asked the petitioners opposing the remission order to respond on October 4.

Is seeking remission a fundamental right of the convicts, the Supreme Court asked on Wednesday, as it heard petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots (HT Photo)
The Supreme Court was hearing petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots (HT Photo)

It came after lawyers representing the convicts argued that a remission order cannot be brought under the purview of judicial review unless there is a breach of fundamental rights.

“Is the right to seek remission a fundamental right (of the convicts). Will a petition lie under Article 32 of the Constitution?” a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan asked a lawyer representing one of the convicts. To this, he replied in negative.

The lawyer added that the victim and others also don’t have the right to move the SC directly by filing a petition under Article 32 [which allows citizens to move the SC directly if their fundamental rights are infringed] as no fundamental right of theirs has been infringed either.

The court completed hearing the convicts and asked the petitioners opposing the remission order to respond on October 4.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out