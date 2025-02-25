Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal take holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani reached in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Isha Ambani arrived at the Maha Kumbh in a helicopter.(ANI)

Isha, who is also the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, came in for the religious gathering with her family. She was also accompanied by actor Raveena Tandon and her family.

The group landed in Prayagraj in a helicopter and went straight into the festivities. They were greeted by the police officials as they walked off the helipad and into the mela area.

Isha has been married to Anand Piramal of the Piramal Group since 2018. He also accompanied her to the gathering that has seen more than 60 crore devotees take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam since it began on January 13.

Isha Ambani and her family also took a holy dip in the Sangam and offered prayers at the Maha Kumbh. The gathering will end with the final ‘shahi snan’ on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday.

Mukesh Ambani and family at the Maha Kumbh

Just about a couple of days before Isha Ambani, her father, and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani took a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj along with his family during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani, also arrived at Triveni Sangam to attend Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Mukesh Ambani's sons and Isha Ambani’s siblings Anant and Akash Ambani, along with Akash's wife Shloka Mehta Ambani, and their two kids Prithvi and Veda along with Radhika Ambani were seen walking to a boat at the Arail Ghat amid tight security.

Kokilaben Ambani arrived along with her two daughters – Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. They were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani’s mother-in-law, Purnimaben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal. Videos showed the industrialist and his two sons – Akash and Anant – taking a dip in the holy water.