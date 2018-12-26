ISIS module busted in Delhi, UP was ready for multiple bombings: NIA

A major ISIS-inspired terror module preparing to launch a string of terror attacks targeting politicians, key locations and crowded places has been busted, the National Investigation Agency said hours after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The raids are still continuing, senior NIA officer Alok Mittal said, announcing the arrest of 10 terror suspects on Wednesday.

Mittal said the simultaneous searches at 17 places in UP and Delhi with help from local anti-terror squads had led them to a large quantity of explosives and weapons.

“They weren’t just making some bombs but a large number of bombs,” the senior NIA officer said. To give an insight into the scale of the operation that the module had been prepping for, Mittal said they had seized over 100 alarm clocks from the terror suspects.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:41 IST