Terror in numbers: 120 clocks, 25 kg explosives, 100 phones, 135 SIM cards

During raids at multiple places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday recovered huge quantities of explosives and material to make bombs. The raids were carried out in a joint operation by the NIA, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police on the basis of information regarding an ISIS-inspired module.

Among the material recovered were as many as 12 pistols, 150 rounds of ammunition, 120 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phones, 135 sim cards and nearly 25 kilos of potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulphur paste and sugar - chemical ingredients used in making bombs. The alarm clocks, mobile phones and sim cards were possibly to be used in making remote controlled and time bombs.

The raids were conducted at 17 locations at Seelampur in Delhi, and Amroha, Lucknow, and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh,

“They weren’t just making bombs, they were making a large number of bombs,” Inspector General NIA, Alok Mittal, said at a press conference in Delhi.

A country-made rocket launcher was also recovered from Jafrabad in Delhi’s Seelampur area where the raids were conducted.

Among the electronic devices recovered were a large number of laptops and memory cards as well which are being scanned for more information.

A total amount of Rs 7.5 lakh had also been recovered during the raids, Mittal said.

Detailing their level of preparation, Mittal said that the men were preparing to make pipe bombs and remote controlled bombs to carry out attacks at multiple targets which included vital installations, some security installations, important persons and crowded places. He also said the men had been in the process of making suicide vests to carry out fidayeen attacks.

He said that the men used to communicate with each other via messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram and that they were in touch with someone abroad who was their handler. He said that they were still trying to ascertain the identity and location of their ‘handler’.

Giving details of the raids and the men arrested, Mittal said that they raiding team had initially detained 16 men out of which 10 had been placed under arrest. Of the 10 men, five had been arrested from Delhi, while the other five were arrested from Amroha. “There is a possibility of more arrests following interrogation of the remaining six,” Mittal said.

Among the 10 men who have been arrested are a civil engineering student from a private university in the national capital region, a graduation student, the employee of a mosque in Amroha, a couple of welders and an auto driver. “All of these men hail from middle-income families,” Mittal said.

Mittal said that the unit’s leader Mufti Sohail, an employee ot a mosque in Amroha, had brought together the unit 3-4 months ago.

The interrogation and further raids are still continuing, Mittal said.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:55 IST