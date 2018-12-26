NIA raids 16 places in Delhi, UP in probe against new ISIS module

Five people allegedly linked to a new ISIS module have been arrested in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh in a joint operation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and UP’s anti-terror squad (ATS).

The raids were conducted on the basis of information regarding a new ISIS module named ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’.

Inspector General of Police of UP ATS Asim Arun confirmed that five people linked to a terror group have been arrested. He said one person has been arrested from a madrasa in Amroha while four others were arrested from other places.

Another official associated with the operation said the arrested people are members of ISIS module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

The official also confirmed the recovery of explosive materials from the arrested people.

Visuals from the scene:

Visuals from Amroha where NIA is conducting searches in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. Searches are underway at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aCp03AYRr6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2018

In December 2017, a report by the ministry of home affairs had said that the NIA had arrested as many as 103 accused in cases against ISIS cadres, the maximum number of people being from UTtar Pradesh.

Of the 103 arrests in connection with ISIS sympathisers or modules, 17 arrests had been from Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

