ISIS-linked terrorist Rizwan Abdul, key operative of Pune module, arrested in Delhi

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Rizwan Abdul, a resident of Daryaganj, on Thursday night for his alleged links to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). Rizwan, alleged to be the key operative of the Pune module, had a ₹3 lakh bounty on his head, placed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

