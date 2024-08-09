ISIS-linked terrorist Rizwan Abdul, key operative of Pune module, arrested in Delhi

ISIS-linked terrorist Rizwan Abdul, with a ₹3 lakh bounty, arrested in Delhi
The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Rizwan Abdul, a resident of Daryaganj, on Thursday night for his alleged links to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). Rizwan, alleged to be the key operative of the Pune module, had a ₹3 lakh bounty on his head, placed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
This is a developing story. Please get back to check back for updates.
