Srinagar terror attack: NIA files charge sheet against LeT handler, 3 others

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four terrorists, including a Pakistan-based handler of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for the killing of two labourers from Punjab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in February this year, officials said. Terrorists had carried out targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar n February this year

The attack, the agency said, was carried out by LeT and its offshoot—The Resistance Front (TRF).

According to the charge sheet, Adil Manzoor Langoo, a terrorist belonging to the outfit, had allegedly opened fire on two workers—Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih—on February 7 at Shalla Kadal area of Srinagar, killing Singh on the spot and critically injuring Rohit Masi, who succumbed to his injuries the next day.

They duo were residents of Chamyari in Punjab’s Amritsar.

Apart from Langoo, NIA has named Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood, and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangeer alias Peer Sahab in the charge sheet filed before a court in Jammu, said officials.

“All four accused were involved in the brutal killing of two civilians on the evening of February 2024 at Karfali Mohalla, Shala Kadal, Srinagar,” the agency said in a statement.

The probe, the NIA said, revealed that Langoo, who had joined LeT in 2023, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit’s activities in Srinagar.

“He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangeer, who had motivated them to unleash jehad in the Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals with an intention to wage war against the Government of India,” the NIA statement said.

“The trio had conspired with Peer Sahab to kill the innocents. On the directions of the handler, they had received the arms and ammunition, which were used subsequently by Adil to commit the crime. Dawood had helped Adil destroy the evidence of the crime,” it added.

The federal agency said it has been cracking down on terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.

“LeT, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been working through various offshoots to carry out its operations after it was banned by the government of India. LeT/TRF has been luring unemployed youth into terrorist activities by using the social media extensively to propagate its dangerous agenda and promote its activities,” the agency added.