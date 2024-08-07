Delhi police brief over 400 security guards in crime detection effort

Delhi Police on Tuesday briefed over 400 security guards working in gated colonies, banks, and complexes of southwest Delhi on how they can assist in crime detection, particularly in cases of burglaries and thefts. The guards will be integrated into a WhatsApp group managed by beat officers. Police confirmed that WhatsApp groups will be created by beat officers, and security guards working in respective areas will join these groups for quick information sharing. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the meeting took place at Kerala School, RK Puram, where he and other officers briefed the guards. “Security guards are usually the first responders to burglaries or thefts in an area. If they share their knowledge and remain observant, they can significantly aid in crime detection,” Meena added.

During the meeting, a senior police officer explained that the guards were informed about the latest tactics used by burglars, the tools they employ, and details of repeat offenders in their areas. “Criminal dossiers of the repeat offenders will be shared by beat officers, and the guards have been informed about this,” the officer added.

To curb motor vehicle theft, police briefed the guards on how to verify the make and model of a car against its registration number to identify fake number plates. “They were shown how to check this information using an application,” the officer said.

Guards in gated colonies were advised to be more vigilant when someone enters the colony, checking the mode of transport used and ensuring the person’s face is visible on CCTV at the entry gate, with no masks obstructing identification.

Sandeep Kumar, a security officer who attended the session and identified himself as a 45-year-old native of Bihar residing in Vasant Kunj, said, “We are usually careful, but we were informed about how we can help policemen in solving crimes. It’ll be a matter of pride for us if we can help in any way.”