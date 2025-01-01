Menu Explore
ISKCON hopes for justice ahead of jailed Chinmoy Das' court hearing in Bangladesh

PTI |
Jan 01, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Chinmay Krishna Das was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area of Dhaka in connection with a sedition case filed in Chattogram on November 25

ISKCON Kolkata on Wednesday expressed hope that jailed Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das will receive justice in the court hearing scheduled on Thursday.

Members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagoran take out a protest rally over arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release in Kolkata, India. (File image)(Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
Members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagoran take out a protest rally over arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and demand his immediate release in Kolkata, India. (File image)(Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das said the organisation will hold prayers for Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh on the first day of 2025, as they have been doing over the past month.

"To get justice, the minimum requirement is proper functioning of the legal system," he said.

Chinmay Krishna Das is scheduled to be produced before a Bangladesh court on January 2. He was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area of Dhaka in connection with a sedition case filed in Chattogram on November 25.

Also read | ISKCON Bangladesh distances itself from Chinmoy Krishna Das

"In the last two hearings, we observed that his lawyers were not allowed to appear, and we hope that tomorrow, his lawyers will be able to represent him," Das added.

The ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson said the interim government in Bangladesh should take appropriate legal action if there is a recurrence of threats by some advocates of beating up any lawyer representing Das in court.

"We have been holding prayers for the peace and safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh for the past one month and will continue to do so," he said.

Also read | Chinmoy Krishna Das unjustly arrested, says ousted ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced hundreds of attacks in 50-odd districts of the country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Das had earlier demanded that the interim government in Bangladesh take strong action against the fundamentalists fomenting trouble in that country and arrest them so as to build confidence among the minorities.

