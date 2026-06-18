Isolated, monitored on CCTV: 26-year-old woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment; doctor husband, in-laws held

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Ambernath on Tuesday after being subjected to relentless physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

While her parents were planning to travel from Pune to Ambernath to intervene and discuss the matter with her in-laws, Vishakha, unable to bear the continuous humiliation and torture, ended her life on Tuesday.(HT PHoto/Representational)

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Following the incident, the Shivaji Nagar Police in Ambernath arrested her husband, Dr. Nitin Tilkar, her mother-in-law, Chhaya Tilkar, and her brother-in-law on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her husband is a BHMS doctor and practices in Ulhasnagar.

The deceased, identified as Vishakha Tilkar, was a commerce graduate from Pune. She had tied the knot with Dr. Nitin Tilkar on April 30 in an arranged marriage. According to her family, no dowry was given to the groom’s family at the time of the wedding. However, shortly after the marriage, her husband and in-laws began demanding 50 grams of gold from her parents.

In addition to the dowry demands, the family allegedly harbored deep suspicion regarding Vishakha’s character and subjected her to extreme surveillance and isolation. Her husband went as far as installing CCTV cameras inside the house to monitor her movements and strictly prohibited her from interacting with the neighbors. On Sunday, when Vishakha was spotted talking to a neighboring woman, she was brutally beaten by her husband and in-laws.

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{{^usCountry}} Distressed by the assault, Vishakha had phoned her parents in Pune to narrate the ordeal. While her parents were planning to travel from Pune to Ambernath to intervene and discuss the matter with her in-laws, Vishakha, unable to bear the continuous humiliation and torture, ended her life on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Distressed by the assault, Vishakha had phoned her parents in Pune to narrate the ordeal. While her parents were planning to travel from Pune to Ambernath to intervene and discuss the matter with her in-laws, Vishakha, unable to bear the continuous humiliation and torture, ended her life on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramesh Patil, Senior Police Inspector at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, told HT, "The accused family routinely harassed the deceased physically and mentally because they did not receive any gifts during the wedding. Recently, they began demanding 50 grams of gold as dowry, which her father a rickshaw driver in Pune was unable to provide. We have arrested all three accused, and they will be produced before the court today." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramesh Patil, Senior Police Inspector at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station, told HT, "The accused family routinely harassed the deceased physically and mentally because they did not receive any gifts during the wedding. Recently, they began demanding 50 grams of gold as dowry, which her father a rickshaw driver in Pune was unable to provide. We have arrested all three accused, and they will be produced before the court today." {{/usCountry}}

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

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