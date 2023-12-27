Israel Embassy ‘blast’: 'Palestine, Gaza' found written on suspicious letter, says report

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have beefed up security near the Israel Embassy and other Jewish establishments in the national capital in the wake of a low-intensity blast in Chanakyapuri. Several central agencies, including the anti-terror NIA, are probing the reported blast. The police didn't find remnants of any explosives near the embassy after extensive combing on Tuesday night. However, they found an abusive letter addressed to Israel's ambassador to India. The authorities have not ruled out a "chemical explosion". Security personnel and FSL team scan the area behind the Israeli embassy in the national capital after a low-intensity blast on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The security agencies are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. Sources told new agency PTI that the authorities have found two men walking on the road minutes before the blast. The agencies are trying to ascertain if they are suspects or not.

The abusive letter has been sent for forensic investigation for fingerprints.

A police source told the news agency that the one-page letter in English contained words like Zionists, Palestine and Gaza. The writers of the letter identified themselves as part of an organisation called 'Sir Allah Resistence'.

On Tuesday, the Israel National Security Council issued an advisory for Israelis staying in India, advising them to avoid crowded places that are usually visited by people from the West.

Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the embassy were safe.

"On December 26, a bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. It is possible that this is an attack," the Israel National Security Council highlighted.

The advisory said Israelis must avoid going to “crowded places (malls, markets) and places identified as being used by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements.”

"Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure," the advisory added.

On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Police received a phone call informing them about a blast near the Israel Embassy. After hours of search, they found nothing but the letter. They have collected some undisclosed items as well.

The authorities haven't confirmed that it was a blast. However, a security guard stationed near the embassy said he heard a loud sound and saw smoke.