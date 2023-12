'Abusive' letter for Israel ambassador found near Delhi 'blast' site: Updates

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call saying an explosion had occurred near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area. After searching for hours, the authorities couldn't find any explosives. However, they found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world