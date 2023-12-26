'Abusive' letter for Israel ambassador found near Delhi 'blast' site: Updates
Dec 26, 2023 11:32 PM IST
Israel Embassy ‘blast’: The bomb blast call was received by the Delhi Fire Services first in the evening.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call saying an explosion had occurred near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area. After searching for hours, the authorities couldn't find any explosives. However, they found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador.
Here are 10 points on the reported blast near the Israel Embassy in Delhi
- The Delhi Police sources told ANI an "abusive" letter addressed to the ambassador was found near the Israel Embassy.
- The police are examining the letter and haven't revealed its content. It is a one-page typed letter, written in English, PTI said.
- The blast call was received by the Delhi Fire Services first in the evening. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said the authorities hadn't found anything amiss, apart from the letter.
- The Delhi Police's Crime Unit and the forensics team rushed to the spot to conduct the probe. Sleuths of the Forensic Science Laboratory were also assisting the police. The bomb disposal and dog squads was also at the blast site. An NIA team later examined the area.
- A security guard said he heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. "The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree," he added.
- The Delhi Police authorities, however, haven't confirmed that the reported sound emanated from an explosion.
- The police have cordoned off the embassy and are combingthe area for clues.
- Israel's foreign ministry in a statement said "an explosion" took place near the embassy. Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel's deputy head of mission in New Delhi, said: "This evening... an explosion occurred in close proximity to the embassy. All our workers are safe, all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security, and they will investigate the matter further," he said.
- The Delhi Police said in a statement that experts have examined the spot and lifted items with "evidentiary relevance". They are also carrying out forensic examinations.
- According to PTI, officials said they have not found remnants of the explosive but chemical explosion can't be ruled out.
With inputs from agencies
