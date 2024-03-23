 Israeli, Iranian nationals held with narcotics in Goa: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Israeli, Iranian nationals held with narcotics in Goa: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2024 08:45 PM IST

According to North Goa superintendent of police Akshat Kaushal, the dried mushrooms belonged to a species that produces Psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic pro-drug compound

Panaji: An Israeli national was arrested from Arambol in North Goa after he was intercepted with 136 grams of “magic mushrooms” besides ganja (weed) worth a total of nearly Rs.9 lakh on Saturday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Arambol is a coastal village popular among foreign tourists. Police have identified the arrested accused as Naar Yaakov, 27.

According to North Goa superintendent of police Akshat Kaushal, the dried mushrooms belonged to a species that produces Psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic pro-drug compound that is produced by more than 200 species of fungi.

“He was apprehended and a search was conducted during which he was found in possession of 136 grams of dried mushrooms containing narcotic substance Psilocybin, 132 grams of powder of narcotics substance psilocybin and 140 grams of ganja,” Kaushal said.

In a separate raid, police seized various drugs and cash worth Rs.12.65 lakh from an Iranian national.

The accused identified as Hamid Tehrain, 41, was found in possession of ganja weighing 258gms, 52.190 grams of charas, 4.110 gm of MDMA, and Rs.41,300 in cash, said police.

News / India News / Israeli, Iranian nationals held with narcotics in Goa: Police
