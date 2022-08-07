ISRO countdown on for maiden SSLV mission carrying student satellite| Top 10

The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched a countdown for its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) mission, which is special for more reasons than one. This SSLV caters the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. In its first mission, it will be carrying an earth observation satellite along with a student satellite.

Here’s more on the ISRO’s big mission:

1. "SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: the countdown commenced at 02.26hrs," the space agency said on its website on Sunday. The goal is to place satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT, into low earth orbit.

2. The lift-off is set to take place at 9.18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

3. The AzaadiSAT carries 75 different payload, each weighing around 50 grams, which have been developed by girl students from across the country from rural areas who were provided guidance to build these payloads, says the ISRO.

4. ‘Space Kidz India’ student team’s ground system will be used for receiving data from this satellite. The payloads include a long-range transponder and a selfie camera.

5. Meanwhile, EOS-02 - an earth observation satellite - that is also being carried by the SSLV is meant for agriculture, forestry and disaster management.

6. The SSLV would offer the space agency option to launch mini, nano, and micro satellites, weighing between 10-500 kg.

7. “It offers low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc. SSLV-D1 is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t,” ISRO says on its website.

8. With this mission, the ISRO aims for a bigger share in the demanding SSLV market.

9. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) has so far been the ISRO’s trusted vehicle for varied missions.

10. This is the space agency’s third launch this year. While the PSLV-C53 mission was carried out successfully on June 30, the PSLV-C52/EOS-04 earth observation satellite mission was carried out in February.

(With inputs from PTI)

