ISRO’s first mission of 2020 to be launched on Friday morning

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 01:39 IST

In the first mission of the year for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s forty-first communication satellite – GSAT 30 – will be launched by the European commercial launcher Arianespace at 02:35 am on Friday.

The satellite will enhance television broadcasting, satellite-based news gathering, and direct-to-home services.

“GSAT 30 is a high power communication satellite. It will replace the aging INSAT 4A spacecraft. It will provide 12 normal C bank and 12 Ku band transponders. It will ensure continuity of Direct-to-home TV services as well as Digital Satellite News Gathering,” said ISRO chairperson K Sivan.

The mission comes over a month after the previous PSLV mission that put in orbit one Indian Earth Observation Satellite along with nine customer satellites. The space agency is planning another PSLV mission soon with commercial satellites.

The satellite provides extended coverage in C-band, which is used by broadcasters to beam their programmes over India, Gulf and Asian countries, and Australia.

The GSAT 30 will be enhancing and taking over the services of ISRO’s previous generation of communication satellite INSAT 4A, whose official mission life ended in December 2017. Another communication satellite GSAT 31 had been launched in February last year to maintain continuity of services of INSAT 4A and another INSAT 4CR, whose mission life ended in September 2019.

The satellite has a mission life of 15 years. It will join the 19 communication satellites that are currently operational.

Currently, the DTH service providers in the country use 42 transponders on indigenous satellites from the INSAT and GSAT series and 69 transponders on foreign satellites.

“There is a registered demand of additional 64 transponders for immediate future. As per data reported to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) by broadcasters, there has been a significant growth in the number of high definition satellite pay channels -- from 3 in the year 2010 to 83 in the year 2017,” said minister of state for information and broadcasting in April last year in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

On the same flight, the Ariane 5 launch vehicle will also place into orbit a European satellite operator, Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite for enhanced broadband connectivity.

This will be the 24th Indian satellite to be launched by Arianespace. The lift-off mass of the satellite is 3,357 kgs, which was heavy for Isro’s previous launcher GSLV Mk II, capable of launching 2500 kg into geostationary transfer orbit. However, the recently operationalised GSLV Mk III for the Chandrayaan 2 mission is capable of launching up to 4,000 kg to the geostationary transfer orbit.