ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Jul 20, 2023 05:04 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)

The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.

