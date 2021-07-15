ISRO successfully tests engine for its manned Gaganyaan mission

In a major milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the final testing of one of the three stages of the launch vehicle that will carry humans to space under the Gaganyaan mission.

The space agency test-fired the Vikas engine used in the second stage of the rocket for 240 seconds, the full duration it will operate during an actual mission, at the engine test facility ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC)-Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

“The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test,” the space agency said in a release.

ISRO’s GSLV Mk III, which successfully carried the Chandrayaan-2 mission to space in its first operational flight, has three stages – the two solid S200 boosters fired at launch, the core L110 liquid stage, and the upper C-25 cryogenic stage.

“The liquid stage of the launch vehicle uses two Vikas engines, which is what was tested by ISRO today. The engine was fired for the full duration it will operate during the actual mission. It is a pretty big milestone, signalling that this particular engine is ready for launch,” said an expert on propulsion systems, on condition of anonymity.

The expert added, “The first stage of the launch vehicle that uses solid propellant is already qualified. Now, ISRO just needs to test the performance of the cryogenic stage before the launch vehicle is ready for the mission.”

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was delayed in 2019 after there was a helium leak in the cryogenic stage of the engine. The S-200 solid booster stage of the launch vehicle also underwent design changes for human rating, with Larson and Turbo delivering the first sturdier casing last year.

Does this mean that the space agency is ready for the first unmanned mission? No.

“There is a battery of tests that need to be performed even before the first unmanned flight to check each system – there will be thermal performance tests, vibration tests. There are three stages of a mission – designing, fabrication, and testing. The tests will verify whether everything is performing as per the designs,” said an official from ISRO, on condition of anonymity.

The official said that no revised dates for the launch of the first unmanned mission have been fixed yet after there were delays due to the pandemic. “We are waiting for inputs from teams working on the mission,” the official said.

Although the schedule hasn’t been fixed yet, ISRO is gearing towards another mission next month, after a break of over four months. “There are launch windows next month that we are planning on targeting, but no date has been fixed yet as there are a lot of variables. A date will be released closer to the launch,” the official said.

After the first wave of the pandemic, an answer in the parliament read, “Due to COVID pandemic and subsequent budgetary guidelines, programmatic milestones of Gaganyaan Programme are reassessed and are as follows; First unmanned flight: December 2021 Second unmanned flight: 2022-23 Manned flight: After successful completion of the above two flights. ISRO is making all efforts to make up the schedule delays due to COVID.”

The first unmanned Gaganyaan flight was initially planned for December 2020, the second for July 2021, and the first manned spaceflight was to happen by December 2021 ahead of the Prime Minister’s deadline of Independence Day 2022.