Isro to launch GISAT-1 satellite from Sriharikota spaceport. Watch live telecast here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is going to launch the GISAT-1 geostationary satellite, India's "eye in the sky", on Thursday from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. The launch is scheduled to take place at 5:43am on this day on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

Isro GISAT-1 launch: How to watch live telecast

Space enthusiasts who cannot find their way to the Sriharikota spaceport, fret not! Isro has set up a live telecast of the GISAT-1 satellite launch from their official channels on every major social media network.

Here are a few, listed for your convenience:

1 . You can watch the live telecast here at the official website of Isro -- Department of Space, Indian Space Research Organisation.

2 . The live telecast will also be available on the official Twitter and Facebook handles of Isro.

3 . You can also watch a live telecast of the entire satellite launch from the ISRO Official channel on YouTube.





India awaits the much-touted GISAT-1 satellite launch, which has been set up days before people celebrate the country's achievements on Independence Day. The satellite is expected to be a game-changer for India, with its spectral signatures on agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, cloud properties, snow and glaciers, and oceanography, enabling researchers back home to gain new insight on a host of issues.

