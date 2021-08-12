LIVE: Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite, says mission could not be 'fully' accomplished
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched India's "eye in the sky" - the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite (EOS) at 05:43am on Thursday. The satellite was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission. India watched the much-touted event with fascination, which was set up days before people celebrate the country's achievements on Independence Day.
-
AUG 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Upper stage ignition did not happen due to anomaly, says Isro
-
AUG 12, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Rocket's performance in first and second stages was normal: Mission Control Centre
Ahead of the lift-off, the Launch Authorisation Board cleared the decks for a normal lift-off as planned. The performance of the rocket in the first and second stages was normal, scientists at the Mission Control Centre said.
-
AUG 12, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Final view of the telemetry screen
The final view of the telemetry screen before the live telecast was disconnected.
-
AUG 12, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Isro encountered anomaly in satellite trajectory during third stage flight
According to Chris Bergin of NasaSpaceFlight.com (NSF), the mission suffered a "major failure" during the third stage flight.
"2-3 sep looked good, but the third stage started to roll shortly after ignition, and then it progressively worsened," he said. "Then the telemetry lines diverged. This will soon be classed as a loss of mission."
-
AUG 12, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Isro fails to put satellite in orbit: Report
According to Spaceflight Now, Isro has confirmed that the GSLV Mk.2 launch today failed due to a "performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage.” This is the first failure on an Indian space launch since 2017, ending a run of 14 consecutive successful missions, the report said.
The Sputnik news agency also reported that Isro has failed to put the Earth observation satellite in orbit.
-
AUG 12, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Mission could not be accomplished fully: Isro
Due to a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage, Isro's GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission could not be fully accomplished: Isro Chairman K Sivan
-
AUG 12, 2021 05:49 AM IST
GISAT-1 launch successful, third-stage cryogenic function commences: Isro
255 seconds after the launch, the payload fairing has separated successfully, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)
-
AUG 12, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite
-
AUG 12, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Mission director authorises the launch of GSLV-F10
-
AUG 12, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Isro GISAT-1 launch: How to watch live telecast
Isro has set up a live telecast of the GISAT-1 satellite launch from their official channels on every major social media network. Click here to watch the live telecast.
-
AUG 12, 2021 05:25 AM IST
GISAT-1 satellite launch at 05:43am: Isro
Isro announced that the GISAT-1 satellite will be launched sharp at 05:43am on Thursday.
