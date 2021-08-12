LIVE: Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite, says mission could not be 'fully' accomplished

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched India's "eye in the sky" - the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite (EOS) at 05:43am on Thursday. The satellite was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission. India watched the much-touted event with fascination, which was set up days before people celebrate the country's achievements on Independence Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON