Home / India News / LIVE: Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite, says mission could not be 'fully' accomplished
Isro launched the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite at 5:43am on Thursday
Isro launched the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite at 5:43am on Thursday
Live

LIVE: Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite, says mission could not be 'fully' accomplished

The satellite was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched India's "eye in the sky" - the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite (EOS) at 05:43am on Thursday. The satellite was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission. India watched the much-touted event with fascination, which was set up days before people celebrate the country's achievements on Independence Day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Upper stage ignition did not happen due to anomaly, says Isro

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:56 AM IST

    Rocket's performance in first and second stages was normal: Mission Control Centre

    Ahead of the lift-off, the Launch Authorisation Board cleared the decks for a normal lift-off as planned. The performance of the rocket in the first and second stages was normal, scientists at the Mission Control Centre said.

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Final view of the telemetry screen

    Screengrab
    Screengrab

    The final view of the telemetry screen before the live telecast was disconnected.

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Isro encountered anomaly in satellite trajectory during third stage flight

    According to Chris Bergin of NasaSpaceFlight.com (NSF), the mission suffered a "major failure" during the third stage flight.

    "2-3 sep looked good, but the third stage started to roll shortly after ignition, and then it progressively worsened," he said. "Then the telemetry lines diverged. This will soon be classed as a loss of mission."

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    Isro fails to put satellite in orbit: Report

    According to Spaceflight Now, Isro has confirmed that the GSLV Mk.2 launch today failed due to a "performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage.” This is the first failure on an Indian space launch since 2017, ending a run of 14 consecutive successful missions, the report said.

    The Sputnik news agency also reported that Isro has failed to put the Earth observation satellite in orbit.

  • AUG 12, 2021 06:01 AM IST

    Mission could not be accomplished fully: Isro

    Due to a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage, Isro's GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission could not be fully accomplished: Isro Chairman K Sivan

  • AUG 12, 2021 05:49 AM IST

    GISAT-1 launch successful, third-stage cryogenic function commences: Isro

    255 seconds after the launch, the payload fairing has separated successfully, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)

  • AUG 12, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    Isro launches GISAT-1 satellite

    GISAT-1 satellite launch
    GISAT-1 satellite launch
  • AUG 12, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    Mission director authorises the launch of GSLV-F10

  • AUG 12, 2021 05:30 AM IST

    Isro GISAT-1 launch: How to watch live telecast

    Isro GISAT-1 satellite launch
    Isro GISAT-1 satellite launch

    Isro has set up a live telecast of the GISAT-1 satellite launch from their official channels on every major social media network. Click here to watch the live telecast.

  • AUG 12, 2021 05:25 AM IST

    GISAT-1 satellite launch at 05:43am: Isro

    Isro announced that the GISAT-1 satellite will be launched sharp at 05:43am on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gisat 1 isro indian space research organisation
An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.
An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.
india news

International Youth Day: Why is it celebrated?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:28 AM IST
To observe International Youth Day, various activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised by schools and other educational institutions to engage the youth and in order to bring their voices, actions, and initiatives to the mainstream.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kinnaur: ITBP team at the landslide point during search operation on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district.(PTI)
Kinnaur: ITBP team at the landslide point during search operation on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district.(PTI)
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Hills creak under climate crisis, construction

By Gaurav Bisht, Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:39 AM IST
A study carried out in Kinnaur between 2012 and 2016 found that a push for hydropower projects in the name of clean energy brought rapid land-use changes that adversely impacting local terrestrial ecosystems and communities inhabiting them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

LIVE: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russian far east

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates August 12, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Live
Isro launched the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite at 5:43am on Thursday
Isro launched the GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite at 5:43am on Thursday
india news

LIVE: Isro launches GISAT-1, says mission could not be 'fully' accomplished

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The satellite was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.