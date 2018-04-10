 ISRO to launch navigation satellite on April 12 | india news | Hindustan Times
ISRO to launch navigation satellite on April 12

The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2018 19:01 IST
PSLV-C40 carrying Cartosat series along with 30 other satellites lifts off from first launch pad at Sriharikota.
PSLV-C40 carrying Cartosat series along with 30 other satellites lifts off from first launch pad at Sriharikota.(PTI Photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation will on Thursday launch a navigation satellite, the eighth such satellite to be a part of a constellation, from Sriharikota, the space agency said on Tuesday.

PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission is scheduled to be launched on Thursday morning at 4.04am.

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.

The launch will be ISRO’s second attempt at sending a replacement satellite.

The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

“India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-third flight (PSLV-C41) in XL configuration will launch IRNSS-1I Satellite from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota,” the ISRO said.

The IRNSS-1I mission will take place two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II. Though the rocket placed GSAT-6A in orbit, ISRO lost communication with the satellite.

