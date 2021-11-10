Home / India News / Parliament winter session: Here are some issues Oppn parties plan to raise
india news

Parliament winter session: Here are some issues Oppn parties plan to raise

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a debate on the protracted India-China border standoff
The opposition is also expected to raise the demand for the scrapping of three farm laws enacted last year. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 09:15 AM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Parliament’s winter session will be held from November 29 to December 23. Here are some of the issues Opposition parties plan to take up:

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will raise the issue of the alleged use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance of Indian citizens. In the monsoon session too, Congress raised the issue. Gandhi said the use of Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. He expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s move to set up a three-member expert to investigate the matter.

* All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a debate on the protracted India-China border standoff. “As the Central government is not saying anything on this issue… we demand that during the winter session, there should be a debate.”

* The Trinamool Congress is expected to oppose the Centre’s decision to extend the area under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in West Bengal, Punjab and Assam.

* The opposition is also expected to raise the issue of the scrapping of three farm laws enacted last year.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
