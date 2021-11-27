Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'IT cell Farziwada': Nawab Malik asks if this fake photo is behind Narayan Rane's 'March prediction'
india news

'IT cell Farziwada': Nawab Malik asks if this fake photo is behind Narayan Rane's 'March prediction'

Is this photo the reason you predicted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall by March? Nawab Malik asks Union minister Narayan Rane. 
Nawab Malik on Saturday countered Narayan Rane's prediction with a photo which he claimed has been doctored by BJP IT cell. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the BJP will form the government in Maharashtra by coming March. Sharing a photoshopped picture of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Union home minister Amit Shah together, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik asked whether this fake image is the base of Narayan Rane's prediction that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will collapse by March, next year.

 

As the minister shared the photo and the original one from where Sharad Pawar's photo has been lifted and pasted on the photo of Fadnavis meeting Amit Shah, many social media users pointed out that the shoddy editing is visible in the photoshopped image. 

RELATED STORIES

Amid on-and-off speculation of cracks appearing among the partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi government which completed two years on Saturday, BJP leader Narayan Rane's claim created a stir. Without revealing more details, the Union minister said the alliance government in Maharashtra will not survive long. On being asked a timeline, the minister said the government could be toppled as early as March. " "Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, so I don't want to talk about him... But the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra," Rane said. Toppling and forming a government is done in secrecy and it can not be discussed in public, the minister said, with all certainty.

Though this is not the first time that the BJP predicted the MVA government's possible collapse, the Union minister's claim was enough to create a ripple as both the BJP and the NCP leadership were in New Delhi at the same time. Party officials, however, confirmed that there was no meeting in Delhi and they went to Delhi to attend different meetings.

Calling these predictions baseless, Nawab Malik on Friday said, Narayan Rane's followers might have raised thousands of hens and goats in the last 23 years for sacrifice once their prayer of Rane becoming the CM once again comes true.

Topics
nawab malik maha vikas aghadi
