‘It is a responsive govt:’ Karnataka CM Bommai on repeal of three farm laws

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws is the “response of a responsive government at the Centre to the demand of the farmers.”

“The laws were part of the intent of the Union government to bring reforms in (the) agriculture sector and agri-marketing in accordance with WTO agreement signed during the UPA government. It was the UPA government that prepared the draft of the farm laws. The draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from state governments,” Bommai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, announced a rollback of the three farm laws at the heart of yearlong protests by farmers. Since November last year, farmers have been protesting along Delhi borders against the three farm laws since they were passed by the central government in 2020. The BJP government in Karnataka implemented the laws in the state, which was met with stiff resistance.

“The laws had provisions for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers. However, farmers largely in Punjab and Haryana were agitating for the continuation of (the) regulated market system,” Bommai said.

Reacting to the prime minister’s decision, the Samyukta Horata-Karnataka (SHK), an umbrella organisation of multiple farmer groups in the state, demanded the Bommai-led government, too, must repeal other contentious laws, including amendments to the APMC Act, land and labour reforms and implement minimum support price (MSP).

“The Samyukta Horata-Karnataka will continue its protests until the centre ensures MSP, withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and state government’s land reforms act, APMC Act, anti-cow slaughter amendment, labour reforms, stopping privitisation of public enterprises, control on price rise of essential commodities, compensation for crop damages due to incessant rains, (against) the reduction of milk prices and other demands are met,” the SHK said in a statement on Friday.

The opposition in Karnataka also reacted to Modi announcement. “Now that @BJP4India has finally realised their mistake & withdrawn anti-farmer laws. It is time to give justice to the farmers who (were) martyred during the struggle. I urge @PMOIndia to announce ₹25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!!” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.

“This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!!” he added in another post.

“Given the delay in the repeal which led to the loss of precious lives, the government must acknowledge that 700+ farmers who died in this long struggle were martyrs. It must also ensure compensation and government jobs for their family members,” DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president, said in a post on Twitter.