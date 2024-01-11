“It is Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra”: JP Nadda on Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday targeted the Congress ahead of its new campaign, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and termed it as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra. The BJP president added that the Congress is unfit to run a government. (JP Nadda)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal on January 14, which will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 covering over 6,000 km and passing through 14 states.

“I am surprised Congress chose NE to start their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To me it seems like the Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra. It is strange that Congress, which laid the foundation of injustice and broke India is now undertaking Bharat Joda Yatra,” Nadda said in Guwahati while addressing a meeting of the BJP state executive.

The BJP president added that the Congress is unfit to run a government.

“I feel they are unfit not just to run a government, but even be in opposition as well. The INDIA alliance, (of which Congress is a key constituent) has two goals, to protect property and families (of leaders of parties in the alliance),” said Nadda.

Mentioning about the development works undertaken in Assam and northeast in the past 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP president urged party workers to work hard to ensure another victory in the 2024 general elections so that the momentum of development and connectivity continues.

Nadda is on a three-day tour of Assam where he will review the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and also discuss seat-sharing arrangement with alliance partners-Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples Party Liberal.

He will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to review preparations for the coming assembly and Lok Sabha polls there.