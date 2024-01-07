JP Nadda exhorts BJP workers to gear up for Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has a special connection with Chandigarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said during his visit to the city on Saturday. BJP’s local unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra welcoming national party president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the presence on Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. (HT Photo)

Addressing a crowd of party workers at the Chandigarh BJP office, Nadda said he was confident in the city workers and in their ability to further the development initiatives initiated by the PM.

During his first visit to the city since BJP’s big victory in three assembly elections, Nadda attributed the success to their collective efforts and predicted a resounding victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He exhorted party workers to gear up for the impending electoral battle.

State president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, while welcoming Nadda, assured dedicated efforts under national leadership to ensure a victory in the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

During the visit, Nadda also held a meeting with the core committee members of BJP Chandigarh, gathering insights into the political landscape and providing organisational directives.