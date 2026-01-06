‘It’s etched': BJP leader says ex-Maha CM ‘Vilasrao Deshmukh’s name will be removed', son Riteish fires back

Following Chavan's remarks, Riteish Deshmukh responded in an emotional video statement and said, “I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched.”

"Everyone, raise your hands and say Bharat Mata ki Jai... In a true sense, seeing your enthusiasm, one can notice that it's a 100% fact that memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out for this city, and there is no doubt about it," Ravindra Chavan said.

Addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, Chavan said the energy and commitment of BJP supporters hinted at the party's likely win in the region, adding that the influence and legacy of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh would no longer hold any strength in the city.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh responded to Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's remarks about his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying that one cannot erase what is etched.

Chavan's comments also drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to undermine the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development.

The Congress said that such statements reflect the arrogance of power and ignorance over Deshmukh's legacy.

The opposition party said that no one has emerged who can erase Deshmukh's memories from Latur. "Many came with such intentions, but the self-respecting people of Latur showed them their place," it added.

The Congress accused the BJP leaders of making irresponsible and disrespectful remarks while visiting Latur and asked, "What do such leaders know about the deep bond Vilasrao Deshmukh shared with Latur?"

The party warned that the people of Latur would never tolerate any insult to their "capable and illustrious son" and would give a stern response to such remarks.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a key Congress leader in Maharashtra, served as the state's chief minister twice -- from October 1999 to January 2003 and from November 2004 to December 2008.

Congress leader and former minister Amit Deshmukh, also the son of the ex-CM, hit out at the state BJP chief.

He termed Chavan's remarks as "extremely unfortunate and deeply distressing". Amit added, "Such remarks were not expected from him or from the BJP, and they have hurt the sentiments of all Laturkars. We strongly condemn the statements in the harshest terms."

Amit said that late CM Deshmukh touched the lives of every person in Latur, adding that his memories are deeply etched in the hearts of the people.

Like Riteish, Amit also said, "These memories cannot be erased simply because an outsider comes and makes remarks to that effect. BJP leaders should have been mindful of this reality."