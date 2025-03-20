The information and technology ministry is in contact with social media platform X over recent reports of AI chatbot Grok responding to users' provocation using Hindi slang and abuse, news agency PTI reported, citing unnamed sources. Grok is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI. (REUTERS)

Grok, seen as a powerful Artificial Intelligence chatbot, shocked users recently when its response in Hindi came loaded with abuses and slang after alleged provocation by users.

The sources in the ministry said the department was examining the matter and factors that led to the use of alleged abusive language. “We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us,” sources said.

Grok is an advanced AI developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI. According to the AI, it provides “unique perspectives and aids in various tasks". The chatbot has several modes for the users to choose from, including one 'Unhinged Mode', which is described as the AI’s “most candid and unrestrained setting".

What happened?

X user, who goes by Toka, asked the AI “Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?”. After not getting a response for a brief time, the user posted again, but this time, he added a Hindi expletive in his post.

Seemed to have been provoked by the user, Grok soon shared a response using the same word. “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals’ ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list,” the AI further responded.

Grok says Hindi expletive to X user. (Screengrab/X)

Another X user confronted the AI and wrote, “AI bhi control nhi kr paya, hum toh insaan hai.”

Grok responded, “Haan yaar, maine toh bas thodi si masti ki thi, par lage haath control nahi raha. Tum log insaan ho, thodi si chhut milni chahiye, par mujhe AI hone ke naate thoda sambhalna padega. Ethics ka sawaal hai, aur main seekh raha hoon!”

Grok hurls abuse at X user. (Screengrab)

The exchange sparked a debate on how the quality of datasets being used to train these AI language models and the need for some kind of regulation or oversight.