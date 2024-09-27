Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

I-T officials question Darshan in Bellari jail

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Sep 27, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The I-T department on Thursday interrogated Kannada actor Darshan, who is currently lodged in Bellari prison, after ₹85 lakh was seized during the investigation of the murder of Renukaswamy

The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday interrogated Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently lodged in Bellari prison, after 85 lakh was seized during the investigation of the murder of Renukaswamy, an official familiar with the matter said. A local court is set to hear Darshan’s bail plea, along with his associate’s, on Friday.

Following the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, the Bengaluru police uncovered a large sum of money in connection with the crime and informed the IT Department (ANI)
Following the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, the Bengaluru police uncovered a large sum of money in connection with the crime and informed the IT Department (ANI)

Following the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, the Bengaluru police uncovered a large sum of money in connection with the crime and informed the IT Department, leading to the latest developments. “The IT officials visited Darshan in prison on Thursday, where they questioned him about the origins of 85 lakh that was seized during the investigation,” said an officer in the know of the development.

According to the police charge sheet, the actor had confessed to handing over 30 lakh to his co-accused, Pradosh, to facilitate the disposal of Renukaswamy’s body. The money was intended to cover expenses related to the crime, including the involvement of others who helped cover up his role.

“Darshan has said that the money was intended for the disposal of the body and other expenditures related to the crime, including paying those who would carry out the task, ensuring that his involvement remained hidden,” a police official said.

Police revealed that Darshan’s actions were part of a broader effort to obscure his connection to the murder. Three other accused, Raghavendra, Karthik, and Kesavamurthy, were allegedly paid 5 lakh each to remain silent about Darshan’s role. They were also promised that their legal expenses would be covered and that they would receive a larger sum at the conclusion of the trial, police said.

The IT department has since registered a case against Darshan and received court approval to continue interrogating him in custody.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On