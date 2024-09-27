I-T officials question Darshan in Bellari jail

The Income Tax (IT) department on Thursday interrogated Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently lodged in Bellari prison, after ₹85 lakh was seized during the investigation of the murder of Renukaswamy, an official familiar with the matter said. A local court is set to hear Darshan’s bail plea, along with his associate’s, on Friday. Following the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, the Bengaluru police uncovered a large sum of money in connection with the crime and informed the IT Department (ANI)

Following the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, the Bengaluru police uncovered a large sum of money in connection with the crime and informed the IT Department, leading to the latest developments. “The IT officials visited Darshan in prison on Thursday, where they questioned him about the origins of ₹85 lakh that was seized during the investigation,” said an officer in the know of the development.

According to the police charge sheet, the actor had confessed to handing over ₹30 lakh to his co-accused, Pradosh, to facilitate the disposal of Renukaswamy’s body. The money was intended to cover expenses related to the crime, including the involvement of others who helped cover up his role.

“Darshan has said that the money was intended for the disposal of the body and other expenditures related to the crime, including paying those who would carry out the task, ensuring that his involvement remained hidden,” a police official said.

Police revealed that Darshan’s actions were part of a broader effort to obscure his connection to the murder. Three other accused, Raghavendra, Karthik, and Kesavamurthy, were allegedly paid ₹5 lakh each to remain silent about Darshan’s role. They were also promised that their legal expenses would be covered and that they would receive a larger sum at the conclusion of the trial, police said.

The IT department has since registered a case against Darshan and received court approval to continue interrogating him in custody.