Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi
IT raids 19 locations linked to late Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s family

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 19, 2025 01:44 PM IST

Raids were conducted in connection with business dealings of ex-health minister’s brother, Braja Kishore Das, and houses of late minister’s children

Bhubaneswar: The income tax (IT) department on Thursday conducted raids at 19 locations across Odisha and Delhi linked to family members of former Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead in 2023. The operations are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tax evasion related to transportation and other business activities.

The raids, which began at 5 am on Thursday, were conducted simultaneously at 19 locations, including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Delhi
The raids, which began at 5 am on Thursday, were conducted simultaneously at 19 locations, including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Delhi (Representative photo)

More than 60 vehicles with teams, including 120 IT officers and 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Bhubaneswar and Raipur, were deployed across various sites.

The raids, which began at 5 am on Thursday, were conducted simultaneously at 19 locations, including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Delhi, in connection with the business dealings of the ex-health minister’s brother, Braja Kishore Das.

The houses of the late minister’s children — Deepali Das and Bishal Das — were also raided on Thursday.

Braja owns a construction firm, a transport company, mines, and stone quarries, and is engaged in house construction works.

His properties were raided for four days in January to examine alleged tax evasions related to transportation and other business activities. The IT department is yet to complete the assessment of the January raid.

Das was shot on his chest by assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das at Gandhi Chowk police outpost in Brajarajnagar town of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district and died hours later during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IT raids 19 locations linked to late Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s family
