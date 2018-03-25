It’s official: AAP to contest Haryana assembly polls

With only about a year to go for the Haryana assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially thrown its hat in the ring. Addressing the ‘Haryana Bachao Rally’ in Hisar, Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will contest in the elections slated for October 2019.

Sounding the poll bugle, Kejriwal also promised to implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations for welfare of the farmers in the state. He also took the opportunity to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, saying that the condition of government schools, government-run hospitals and other government facilities in the state have deteriorated with every passing year.

“I grew up here. My father was an employee. I completed my studies here. The condition of government schools at that time was bad; now it has only worsened and state’s health minister Anil Vij is to be blamed as he only has time for social networking site Twitter,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also invited the people of Haryana to visit Delhi to see how the state of government schools and health facilities have improved since AAP came to the power. “Political leaders like former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and ruling CM Manohar Lal Khattar are too busy trying to gather votes by spreading riots in the state,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener said that the recent condition of farmers, students, businessmen and women in the state is extremely poor and only 10,000 youths have got government jobs so far.

“I was told by farmers that the Haryana government fixed ₹4,000 as minimum support prize (MSP) for mustard. But so far the government has failed to purchase even a single seed of mustard.” Kejriwal added.

Addressing the gathering, rural development minister Gopal Rai said ,“Haryana is under “CBI"— Congress, BJP and INLD. It is time to free every Haryana resident of the the CBI. People of Haryana and Punjab have come to Hisar to listen to Arvind Kejriwal as AAP is the only party which can bring Haryana on Number-1 position.”

AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind also lashed out the BJP, claiming that its national president Amit Shah’s rally in Jind was a biggest flop rally while more than 50,000 people had gathered in Hisar to hear the voice of a common man.

Took jibes at Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya

Arvind Kejriwal, while taking jibes at Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, said, “Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fled the country with huge amounts of fraud money even as the government failed to catch them. But the interesting part is that if, Arvind Kejriwal buys even a simple shirt, the BJP and Congress government make it a big issue. “The government should tell us where a commoners should keep their money? And in which bank? If the banks announce their bankruptcy, who will pay the common man?,” Kejriwal said.