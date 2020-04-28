‘It was God’s will’: Man who killed sadhus in UP’s Bulandshahr tells police

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:25 IST

The man arrested in connection with the murder of two sadhus inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday night has said there was no personal enmity with the victims, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested Murari alias Raju in connection with the murder of Jagdish or Rangidas, 55, and his 46-year-old disciple Sher Singh. Officials said Raju allegedly had an altercation with the sadhus over stealing their chimta or tong.

“The accused claimed during interrogation that it was the will of God meaning there was no personal enmity,” a senior government official said while speaking to reporters.

“When asked how did he kill them, he said he ate bhang and then came into the temple and attacked the sadhus with lathis (wooden rods) lying there,” he said.

The official said the issue of stolen tongs is being explored as a cause behind the murders.

Santosh Singh, Bulandshahr’s senior superintendent of police, had said earlier that Raju had a fight with the sadhus two days ago, who had charged him with stealing their chimta.

Villagers, he said, saw Raju going out of the village with a sword and was searched on the basis of that information.

“He was found in a highly intoxicated and half-naked state two kilometres from the village,” Singh said.