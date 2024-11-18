ITBP bolsters troop presence along the India-China border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has strengthened its presence along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, deploying four new battalions comprising over 5,300 personnel and establishing more than two dozen border outposts, officials familiar with the matter said. Four new ITBP battalions are now in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

Two additional battalions are currently in training phases, while recruitment for a seventh battalion is scheduled to begin in early 2024. The expansion marks the force’s first major enhancement in 11 years.

The development comes as part of the Centre’s broader initiative to boost security along the India-China border through the creation of 9,400 new posts across seven battalions. Six of these battalions are designated for Arunachal Pradesh, with one to be stationed in Sikkim.

“Over 2,000 personnel, recruited for the other two battalions, are currently under training and will soon be deployed to the border,” said an official who asked not to be named.

The force is implementing a strategic approach to staffing these new units. “The new recruits are being integrated with serving ITBP personnel. The four new battalions that have been raised have a mix of young recruits and those with years of experience,” explained a senior ITBP officer familiar with the deployment.

The expansion plan was first announced in February 2023 by Union minister Anurag Thakur, following approval from the cabinet committee on security. The project carries a total cost of ₹2,771 crore, with ₹1,808 crore allocated for non-recurring expenses such as infrastructure, land acquisition, and equipment. The remaining ₹963 crore is earmarked for recurring costs including salaries and rations.

The ITBP’s responsibility spans 3,488 kilometers of the India-China frontier, maintaining over 180 Border Out Posts (BOPs) at elevations ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,750 feet. These posts stretch across the western, middle, and eastern Himalayas, from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The force’s highest outpost, Dorjila in North Sikkim, stands at 18,750 feet.

With the addition of four new battalions, the ITBP’s strength has grown beyond 100,000 personnel, up from its previous sanctioned strength of 97,774. The force expects further expansion as the remaining battalions complete their training and deployment phases.