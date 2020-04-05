ITC’s boxes of ‘hope’ and ‘happiness’ to provide essential supplies to the elderly amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 15:48 IST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the ITC group has joined hands with three NGOs to help provide essential food supplies to those severely hit by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Under its credo, ‘Nation First – Sab Saath Badhein’, the ITC group has joined hands with NGOs like Child Rights and You (CRY) and SOS Children’s Village India.

The NGOs will help ITC implement its special intervention that addresses the month-long food consumption requirement of the children and the elderly across the country.

The program, which is backed by ITC’s 150 crore Covid-19 emergency fund will be implemented from April 1, 2020, to ensure that essential supplies reach the children and the elderly of the nation through its ‘Aashirvaad Box of Hope’ and Sunfeast Box of Happiness. The boxes will be hand-delivered.

The respective volunteers of the NGOs in each state will ensure the programme is implemented across the country in various states while ensuring the requisite health, hygiene and safety precautions.

‘Aashirvaad Box of Hope’ for the elderly contains Aashirvaad atta, salt and basic spices.

Sunfeast Box of Happiness for children includes packets of Sunfeast biscuits, YiPPee! noodles, Jelimals, B Natural juices and snacks from Bingo!

ITC branded packaged foods is the third-largest foods company in the country and is driven by its popular brands like Aashirvaad, Bingo! YiPPee! Sunfeast, Candyman, among others.

It deals in staples, spices, ready-to-eat, snacks, bakery and confectionary, juices and beverages.