News / India News / Items representing Indian cultural traditions gifted to G20 leaders

Items representing Indian cultural traditions gifted to G20 leaders

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 02:35 PM IST

G20 heads of the states and governments gathered in New Delhi over the weekend for the bloc’s annual summit that marked the culmination of India’s presidency of the grouping

Gift hampers comprising Indian rosewood sandook (chest), pashmina shawls, Kashmiri saffron, Pekoe Darjeeling, Nilgiri Tea, Araku Coffee, Sundarbans honey, and Zighrana Ittar were presented to G20 heads of the states and governments when they gathered in New Delhi over the weekend for the bloc’s annual summit. The summit was the biggest such gathering India hosted in four decades and marked the culmination of India’s year-long presidency of the grouping of the world’s largest economies.

Indian rosewood sandook (chest) was among the gifts. (Sourced)
Indian rosewood sandook (chest) was among the gifts. (Sourced)

The products in the hamper were chosen taking into consideration Indian cultural traditions and unique bio-diversity. The sandook with embedded brass strip symbolizes Indian workmanship. It has a special place in Indian cultural and folk legends.

Kashmiri saffron, which is also known as red gold, is the world’s most expensive spice valued for its culinary and medicinal value.

Aromatic Pekoe Darjeeling is grown on the hills of West Bengal at 3000-5000 feet and Nilgiri Tea in the mountains of South India at an elevation of 1000-3000 feet. Araku Coffee is the world’s first terroir-mapped coffee grown on plantations in Andhra Pradesh without the use of machines or chemicals. The coffee is organic and the cultivation is sustainable.

Sundarbans multiflora mangrove honey is sourced from the world’s largest mangrove forest on the delta of the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers in the Bay of Bengal. The honey is less viscous and mirrors the bio-diversity of the area. It blends the nectar of mangrove flowers such as Khalisha, Bani, and Garan. Sundarban honey is also high in flavonoids.

The Kashmiri pashmina shawl is made of wool from the world’s most unique Cashmere goat found only at a height of 14,000 feet above sea level. The wool is collected by combing (and not shearing) the undercoat of the goat. Skilled artisans hand-spin, weave, and embroider their delicate fibers using age-old processes. Pashmina was once an indicator of rank and nobility and symbolized bestowing honour.

Zighrana Ittar from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh showcases a centuries-old tradition of perfume crafting. Artisans gather rare blossoms of jasmine and roses at dawn when their fragrance is most potent to make the perfume involving hydro-distillation.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out